Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,180.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 901,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,061,000 after acquiring an additional 184,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

