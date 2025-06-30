BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Price Target Raised to $330.00

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $317.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BeOne Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONC

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $241.20 on Friday. BeOne Medicines has a 1 year low of $141.84 and a 1 year high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $179,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.61, for a total value of $830,350.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,452 shares of company stock worth $51,856,379. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.