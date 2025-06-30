Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after buying an additional 2,156,844 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $22,765,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $21,077,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

