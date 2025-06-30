Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

