Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Safe & Green Trading Down 8.1%
Shares of Safe & Green stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Safe & Green has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.
Safe & Green Company Profile
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.
