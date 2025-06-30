Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.31. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 157.04%. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

