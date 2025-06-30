Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TRAW opened at $1.43 on Friday. Traws Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.04) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

