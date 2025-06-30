374Water’s (SCWO) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
374Water Stock Down 15.2%
SCWO opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. 374Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 119.57% and a negative net margin of 2,093.18%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 183,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
