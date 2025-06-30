Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Baird Medical Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Baird Medical Investment stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Baird Medical Investment has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Baird Medical Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDMD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baird Medical Investment Company Profile

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

