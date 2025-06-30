8X8’s (EGHT) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.86 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $250.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,885,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,549,594.16. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 312,470 shares of company stock worth $569,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 14.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 982,342 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

