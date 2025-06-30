Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Health In Tech to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Health In Tech Stock Performance

HIT stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. Health In Tech has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health In Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the first quarter worth $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health In Tech in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health In Tech in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Health In Tech in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Featured Stories

