Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

