Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
NYSE:WDH opened at $1.34 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 369,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
