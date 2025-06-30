BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.69.

TSE ATD opened at C$67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$65.95 and a 1-year high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

