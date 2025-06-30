Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

ATD stock opened at C$67.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.83. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

