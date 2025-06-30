ATB Capital Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$34.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James Financial cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Trading Down 3.3%

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.09. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.