AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.25.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

