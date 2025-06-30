Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of ASH opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Ashland’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ashland by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

