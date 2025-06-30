Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

