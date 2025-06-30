Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

NYSE:AYI opened at $303.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acuity has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Acuity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acuity by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Acuity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Acuity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

