Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OPXS stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.25. Optex Systems has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

In other news, CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $78,785.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,591.70. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judd Dayton sold 14,077 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $130,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,839.68. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,377 shares of company stock worth $347,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Optex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.