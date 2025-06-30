Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

