Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.