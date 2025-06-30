SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

SBXD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. SilverBox Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Get SilverBox Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBXD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,651,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000.

About SilverBox Corp IV

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.