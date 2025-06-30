TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

TruGolf Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUG opened at $6.27 on Friday. TruGolf has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Analysts predict that TruGolf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 26.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

