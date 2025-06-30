Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

