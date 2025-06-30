Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance
Shares of BBVA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.