Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

DELL stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

