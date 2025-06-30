Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

SLE stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.83. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $2.00. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 105.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,169.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.