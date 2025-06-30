Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. Revvity has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revvity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 12,298.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

