LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.27.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

