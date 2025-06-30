Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

