Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Greenlane stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $16,350.00.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 152.22% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.