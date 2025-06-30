Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Greenlane stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $16,350.00.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 152.22% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

About Greenlane

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNLN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.