Joshua Schulman Acquires 29,744 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schulman bought 29,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £317,963.36 ($436,223.57).

Burberry Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.78) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 934.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 952.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,254.50 ($17.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (14.80) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

