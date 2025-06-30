MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $969.72 million for the quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $816,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

