GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $260.55 and last traded at $254.50, with a volume of 26986431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.27.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $8,005,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

