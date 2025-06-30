Hinge Health Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:HNGE)

Hinge Health’s (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 1st. Hinge Health had issued 13,666,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $437,312,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During Hinge Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNGE. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HNGE opened at $46.36 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

