UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 10th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $308.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

