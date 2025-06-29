Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,331.35. The stock has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

