CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.