Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $308.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average of $453.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

