Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

