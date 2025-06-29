Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $94,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.69. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

