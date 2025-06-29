Wall Street Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Up 1.3%
NFLX stock opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,331.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,024.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Trading Halts Explained
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.