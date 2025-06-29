Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 535.0% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Netflix stock opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,331.35. The company has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,024.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

