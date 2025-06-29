Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,026,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $632,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.47. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

