Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,608 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 947,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

