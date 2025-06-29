Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $304.26. The company has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.