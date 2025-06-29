Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.