Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $214.49 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.