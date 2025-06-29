Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,301 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,003,883.93. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

Walmart stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

